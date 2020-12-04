LEWISTON — The city announced a parking ban in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy snowfall — 1 to 2 inches per hour possible — from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, according to the Weather Service.

