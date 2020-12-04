Cailin Merrill takes advantage of a slow moment Friday at her job at Paris Farmers Union in Lewiston to purchase a shovel in anticipation of Saturday’s snowstorm. “I only have a snow scoop. I need a regular shovel too,” she said, adding she’s excited for winter and can’t wait to go snowmobiling. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — The city announced a parking ban in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy snowfall — 1 to 2 inches per hour possible — from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, according to the Weather Service.

