Meadow Lanes Bowling Results Nov 17 & 24
WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Nov. 17
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 202; Jeff Fournier 193; Jagger Bullen 187.
Mens High Series scratch: Jagger Bullen 531; Stephen Adams 504; Wayne Doyen 495.
Mens High Game handicap: C.J. Bullen 258; Stephen Adams 241; Jagger Bullen 238.
Mens High Series handicap: : C.J. Bullen 701; Jagger Bullen 684; Skip Johnson 623.
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 170; Peggy Needham 166; Cathy Walton 165.
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 476; Peggy Needham 456; Cathy Walton 389.
Women’s High Game handicap: Jenna Bullen 242; Cathy Walton 234; Judy Cubby 228.
Women’s High Series handicap: Jenna Bullen 686; Judy Cubby 662; Cleo Barker 622.
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Nov. 24
Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 206; Stephen Adams 191; Mike Crandall 186.
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 533; Stephen Adams 523; Jeff Fournier 515.
Mens High Game handicap: C.J. Bullen 268; Frank Cushman 241; Stephen Adams & Mike Crandall 235.
Mens High Series handicap: C.J. Bullen 688; Frank Cushman 665; Mike Crandall 657.
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 196, Mariah Barden 173; Cathy Walton 150.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 523, Mariah Barden 482; Cathy Walton 410
Women’s High Game handicap: Peggy Needham 235; Jenna Bullen 232; Cleo Barker 225; Women’s High Series handicap: Jenna Bullen 661; ; Cleo Barker 651; Peggy Needham 640.
Wednesday Night Ladies – Week of November 18.
Teams: Designs by Darlene – 63-33, Team #4- 62-34, Just One More – 53-43, Mines in the Gutter – 52-44, and Bowling Belles -52-44.
Games: Lynn Chellis 165, Kelly Couture 159, Kay Seefeldt 156, Michelle Young 144, Michelle Perkins 142, Natasha Richard 141, Hailee Perkins 137, and Trisha Davis 131.
Series: Kay Seefeldt 449, Kelly Couture 439, Lynn Chellis 404, Natasha Richard 386, Michelle Young 386, Hailee Perkins 379, Michelle Perkins 372, and Carol North 343
