FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School junior Mason Biello, a kicker for the team, was invited to the exclusive 2020 Kicking World National Showcase taking place on December 5-6 in Austin, Texas. He earned the invitation earlier this season by having a ‘wow’ performance at the Showcase camps competing against over 1,200 HS football kickers during their 2020 camp tour which took them to over 22 major cities and 30 states.

Only 110 of these 1,200 plus students were invited and he has secured his spot joining 90 other participants who accepted their invites. The event is streamed live from Austin, TX on Sunday, Dec 6 from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Standard Time via YouTube at kickingworld.com/live

