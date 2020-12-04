New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who is nursing an abdomen injury, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being a limited participant at Friday’s practice.

Newton has been limited in practice all week, the first time he’s been on the injury report this season. But a source told the Boston Herald earlier this week that Newton is expected to play on Sunday.

Newton didn’t seem particularly concerned when he was asked about the injury on Thursday and if he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

“I will be,” Newton said. “I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling, and just have to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say. Just keep getting treatment.”

Newton is one of 12 Patriots who were limited on Friday and are questionable for Sunday’s game. That list includes linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive backs Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson, and guard Shaq Mason. The Patriots had perfect attendance at Friday’s practice before departing for Los Angeles in the afternoon.

RAVENS: Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve, leaving Trace McSorley as the backup when Lamar Jackson comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Griffin started Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He remained in the game until the injury became too much to bear and was replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss.

Griffin must miss at least three games.

The Ravens activated four players off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but Jackson wasn’t one of them. The reigning NFL MVP tested positive last Thursday, but the Ravens hope he will be back in time to play against Dallas on Tuesday night.

DOLPHINS: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets.

Also, running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.

GIANTS: Quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis Friday and has been listed as doubtful because of a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

FALCONS: Receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones (hamstring) and Gurley (knee) both missed last week’s 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets.

Coach Jon Gruden said the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’ injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee.

TITANS: Wide receiver Adam Humphries has been cleared from concussion protocol after missing four games and should be available Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

JETS: The New York placed left guard Alex Lewis on the non-football injury list.

Lewis had already been ruled out for the team’s game Sunday against Las Vegas for what Coach Adam Gase called “an organizational decision.”