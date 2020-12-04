MONMOUTH – Jordan M. Roy, 23, of Monmouth, died unexpectedly Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lewiston, Aug. 25, 1997, the son of Angie Danforth and Andrew Roy.

Jordan grew up in Leeds and attended Leavitt High School. He was a self-employed as a pallet builder. He also loved helping out at his dads auto shop, especially if he could give Barry a hard time. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing with his dad, video games, music and making people laugh. He lived to put a smile on everyone’s face every single day! He was quick witted and smart mouthed. He loved to frustrate you until you were at your wits end, then he would turn to you with his goofy smile and somehow you would forget you were mad and all you could do is laugh. Jordan would give you the shirt off his back and do anything he could to ensure you were taken care of. He was an excellent cook and was proud of everything he concocted. His favorite recipe was mayo chicken. Jordan was clumsy. He would fall and trip over his own feet. He broke everything he touched, but that was what so many people came to love about him. He will be missed by many for so many reasons.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Angie Danforth and his dad, Richard Stewart; the love of his life, Gracy Norris (Smith) his dog-daughter, Elsa; his father, Andrew Roy; sister, Hailey Roy and her daughter Amelia; stepsisters, Samantha and Kylie Stewart; his grandmothers, Sandra Richard, Carleen Roy and Carol Roy; grandparents, Lindon and Cheryl Stewart, uncles, John Danforth, Jeff Danforth, Chad Richard and Thomas Roy; and several cousins. He is also survived by his best friend whom he thought of as a brother, Mark Labelle Jr. and good friend and mentor, Barry Coyle. He was predeceased by his very good friend Norman Theriault.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Grace Smith at

PO Box 383,

Wayne, ME 04284

to help support her through this difficult process.

