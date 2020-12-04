BRUNSWICK – In the early morning of Nov. 28, 2020 Roberta Hortense Meserve died peacefully at the age of 95 at Sunnybrook of Brunswick.

Roberta was the fifth child of seven children born to Clyde and Margaret Dunton in Bingham, Maine in January of 1925. The story has been told, that day was the coldest day on record of that particular winter.

Roberta graduated from Bingham High School, received her Secretarial Degree from Strayer College in Washington, D.C. She worked at Lewis and Thos. Saltz Clothiers in Washington D.C. as a Private Secretary five years before returning to Maine, where she was employed at Central Maine General Hospital in Lewiston as a private secretary to Dr. Branch. In July of 1956 she married Malcolm “Mick” Meserve and together they raised their two children David and Ann.

Roberta was an avid cross-stitcher and friends, neighbors, siblings, nieces, nephews, and immediate family members all have pieces of her needle artwork to cherish and remember her by in their homes. Her love for her siblings, seafood, fall foliage, lighthouses, old cemeteries, mowing her lawn, and the simple lifestyle of Maine, made her a true life long “Mainer”.

Family was the cornerstone of Roberta’s world. An infant daughter; her parents; her loving husband Mick of 45 years; siblings Albert Dunton, Stuart Dunton, Jeanette Beaton, Madelyn Linscott; and one niece Cynthia Macy preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two children David Meserve and wife Mary of Nashua, N.H. and Ann M. Rudoff and husband Mike of Green River, Wyo; two siblings Mary Ann Child of Brunswick and Roger Dunton and wife Bernice of West Union, S.C.; grandchildren Katherine Dunn, Sarah Rudoff, and Diana Haille; great-grandchildren Damon Dunn, Allison Dunn and Stella Haille; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly.

Due to the current Corona pandemic a memorial graveside service will be held in late spring of 2021, at Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery in Auburn, Maine. The date is yet to be determined.