• Derek G. Croteau, 36, of 22 Jordan Ave., Berlin, New Hampshire, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 1:31 p.m. Thursday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Francesco Patriotti, 44, of Naples on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and failure to appear in court after criminal summons, 10:33 a.m. Monday at Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mathiew J. Sumner, 44, of 22 Swallow Road, Paris, on a charge of operating after license suspension, operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Christopher J. Waterman, 24, of 73 Tuelltown Road, West Paris, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:16 p.m. Tuesday on Marston Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Eugene D. Wolfe, 69, of 25 Hartford St., Rumford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:19 p.m. Wednesday at that address buy Rumford Police Department.

