Androscoggin County
• Christopher Jordan, 50, of 81 Johnson Road, Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:40 a.m. Friday at 82 Boutin Road, Turner.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mrs. Margaret Marino
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Leona Freda (Davis) Hendricks
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard Gerard Lepage
-
Business
The Better Living Center in Farmington has a new owner, and he’s got big dreams for it
-
Oxford Hills
Rainey to step down as West Paris town manager