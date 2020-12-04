The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club has announced its November Regional School Unit 16 Student of the Month recipient, Gavin Gilbert, Minot Consolidated School. Gavin, a model of optimism, was selected by his teachers for his positive energy and smiling radiance which “lights up our classrooms, even on the dreariest of days.” He works hard to do his best and to always find the bright side of a situation. His positive and genuine interactions with peers and adults is supportive and inspiring, and his optimistic perseverance is contagious. Gavin, left, is pictured with teacher Holly Patenaude. Contributed