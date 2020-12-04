WELD — The Appeals Board is expected to meet later this month regarding the building permit for an AT&T cellphone tower approved by the Planning Board in September.

The 190-foot tower would be across from Lost Cove, just before Fire Lane 17 and beyond the Weld Inn on the Phillips Road. AT&T leased the site from Kevin and Holly Cochran last spring.

The Weld Cell Tower Information Committee has retained a lawyer to help in its efforts to get the proposed tower located at a different site in the area (not to block it altogether), member John Stifler wrote in an email last month.

“It’s vital to clarify: We are NOT opposed to the cell tower. We are IN FAVOR of locating it in a less conspicuous viewshed than the one that directly abuts a portion of Mount Blue State Park at the Center Hill picnic area. If you’ve ever been to this spot, you will understand that it is truly iconic. In fact, the Lewiston Journal in 1909 published the following quote: “Look at that mighty gorge in old Tumbledown and the reader will cease to wonder why Weld holds spellbound those who seek its charms…..Yes, this dear old town may well be called the YELLOWSTONE PARK OF MAINE.”,” committee member Heidi Stowell Nichols wrote in an email Dec. 2. “The Federal Government, State Government, and nearly a dozen local conservation groups have worked nearly a century to raise millions of dollars to preserve 30,000 acres of what is now called the Mount Blue~Tumbledown Preserved Lands. It would be respectful to the historic conservation efforts to uphold the integrity of the landscape and to not locate the 194′ cell tower structure directly in this viewshed.”

Other members of the committee are Michele Jeffrey, Maurine Miller, Lucia Miller, Louise Law, Sara Shifrin and John Ciopolla.

“Article 1 in our Weld ordinances states that its visionary purpose is “to prevent the intermixing of incompatible residential, recreational, commercial, and industrial activities.”, Stowell Nichols wrote. “Indeed we believe that the current location of the cell tower would be incompatible with the historical conservation efforts and recreational activities (blueberry picking, hiking, sunset picnicking, photography, skating, etc) that occur at Center Hill/Mount Blue State Park.”

Stowell Nichols wrote that the Planning Board did not heed the advice provided in an August 28 letter to the board from Weld’s attorney regarding a list of questions gathered from Weld residents.

“In this correspondence, the town attorney specified a tower is a structure, therefore must have a building permit and adhere to the purpose of Article 1: Purpose – This ordinance is enacted to preserve public health, safety, and the general welfare of the Town; to prevent inappropriate residential, recreational, commercial or industrial construction detrimental to the Town; and to prevent the intermixing of incompatible residential, recreational, commercial and industrial activities,” she wrote. “(The tower) must adhere to Article 21, 1-9 -Commercial and Industrial Structures. In all instances the burden of proof shall be on the applicant. The Planning Board never discussed any of those articles in relationship to the tower.”

On Sept. 9, the Planning Board unanimously approved the cellphone tower building application submitted by AT&T/SAI on July 27.

At the meeting, information was shared about an informal survey taken at the town transfer station Aug. 23. It found 54.1% of respondents used Verizon, 21.6% U.S. Cellular, 5.4% each used T-Mobile or another carrier, and only 2.7% AT&T. A little more than 10% had no cellphone.

Of those wanting a tower in Weld, 54.1% wanted it where there would be no visual impact, while 32.4% preferred it on Saddleback Ridge in Carthage, 8.1% wanted it on Mt. Blue and 5.4% would accept the proposed location with a balloon test.

Planning Board member Nancy Stowell made the motion to approve the application, “That following the legal decision made by the Town of Weld attorneys of Bernstein Shur, advice from AVCOG, and the determination that the application is in compliance with Section 21.1-9 of the Weld Building Ordinance, the Planning Board approves the AT&T/SAI permit application for a 190-foot wireless telecommunications tower.”

The group wishing to change the tower’s location has been fundraising and procured over 700 petition signatures on its Change.Org site.

“We’ve been working with landowners, engineers, and photographers to do our own cell coverage studies to demonstrate viable alternate cell tower locations and willing landowners,” Stowell Nichols wrote. “We’ve also been in communication with the Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Bureau of Parks & Lands, and Maine Natural Resources Council to seek further support and guidance.”

The Appeals Board has not set a meeting date, pending retaining a different law firm for advice.

The Planning Board held an informational meeting via Zoom videoconferencing about the proposed tower on July 29, which raised many questions and concerns.

A decision was tabled at the Aug. 12 meeting pending review of the town’s ordinances by its attorney.

“Our concerns are at two levels: One, A cell phone tower in the proposed location is a terrible idea; it will mess up a stunning view, and a tower a couple of miles farther north, up Route 142 on Blueberry Mountain, for example, would probably provide the same coverage. Two, more broadly, this whole story has repeated itself elsewhere in New England in the past 20 years or so: small town versus large cellular telecom corporations,” Stifler wrote.

In a Dec. 2 email, AT&T/SAI representative Megan Daly wrote, “We work with the town as we plan new facilities, including cell sites, to find solutions that best meet the needs of our customers there. Our priority is to provide our communities with the connectivity they need and we will continue to make improvements and deliver the best possible experience for our customers in the area.”

During the Aug. 12 Planning Board meeting, AT&T representative Pete Marchand said the building permit application was needed before the Department of Transportation permit can be applied for and the National Environmental Protection Agency requirements considered.

The wetlands report was completed earlier this year and provided with the NEPA request, which is in process, Daly wrote in her email.

filed under: