LEWISTON — Androscoggin Bank has hired two new branch managers, Angie Snow for its Sabattus Street location in Lewiston and Sharon Goes for the Subaru Drive location in Auburn.

Snow brings over 16 years of retail banking experience at large regional and national banks, most recently serving as assistant vice president, banking center manager for a bank in Auburn. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.

She is treasurer of the Minot Community Club. She is also the outgoing president of the Lewiston Auburn Optimist Club, a Girl Scout Troop Leader for Troop 471 and volunteers at Junior Achievement and the United Way. She grew up in the area and lives in Minot with her husband and their two daughters.

Goes brings over 17 years’ experience in banking, working in numerous roles

including operations, personal banking specialist and branch manager. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington. Goes is PTA President for Farwell Elementary School, Red Cross Real Heroes Committee member, and 2020 United Way Campaign chairwoman. She also volunteers regularly for Junior Achievement.

Goes and her husband live in Lewiston with their two children.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: