LEWISTON — Androscoggin Bank has hired two new branch managers, Angie Snow for its Sabattus Street location in Lewiston and Sharon Goes for the Subaru Drive location in Auburn.
Snow brings over 16 years of retail banking experience at large regional and national banks, most recently serving as assistant vice president, banking center manager for a bank in Auburn. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.
She is treasurer of the Minot Community Club. She is also the outgoing president of the Lewiston Auburn Optimist Club, a Girl Scout Troop Leader for Troop 471 and volunteers at Junior Achievement and the United Way. She grew up in the area and lives in Minot with her husband and their two daughters.
Goes brings over 17 years’ experience in banking, working in numerous roles
including operations, personal banking specialist and branch manager. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington. Goes is PTA President for Farwell Elementary School, Red Cross Real Heroes Committee member, and 2020 United Way Campaign chairwoman. She also volunteers regularly for Junior Achievement.
Goes and her husband live in Lewiston with their two children.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Mrs. Margaret Marino
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Leona Freda (Davis) Hendricks
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard Gerard Lepage
-
Business
The Better Living Center in Farmington has a new owner, and he’s got big dreams for it
-
Oxford Hills
Rainey to step down as West Paris town manager