AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society has hired Pam Rousseau as its administrative assistant.
Rousseau is a retired science teacher who frequently substitutes in local schools. She has always been interested in history, preferring the “hands-on” approach to learning about historic people and events. She has served as a docent, volunteered at The Norlands in Livermore and taped an interview with a World War II veteran whose mother was the last teacher at the West Auburn School.
She also serves as a part-time ultrasound technologist at Hope House in the Free Women’s Clinic.
Originally from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Rousseau is a graduate of University of New Hampshire.
