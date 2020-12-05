Pam Rousseau

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society has hired Pam Rousseau as its administrative assistant.

Rousseau is a retired science teacher who frequently substitutes in local schools. She has always been interested in history, preferring the “hands-on” approach to learning about historic people and events. She has served as a docent, volunteered at The Norlands in Livermore and taped an interview with a World War II veteran whose mother was the last teacher at the West Auburn School.

She also serves as a part-time ultrasound technologist at Hope House in the Free Women’s Clinic.

Originally from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Rousseau is a graduate of University of New Hampshire.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles