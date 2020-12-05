AUBURN — The Androscoggin Historical Society has hired Pam Rousseau as its administrative assistant.

Rousseau is a retired science teacher who frequently substitutes in local schools. She has always been interested in history, preferring the “hands-on” approach to learning about historic people and events. She has served as a docent, volunteered at The Norlands in Livermore and taped an interview with a World War II veteran whose mother was the last teacher at the West Auburn School.

She also serves as a part-time ultrasound technologist at Hope House in the Free Women’s Clinic.

Originally from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, Rousseau is a graduate of University of New Hampshire.

