LEWISTON — The Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA) distributed mini-grants to teachers all over the state as part of a grants program supporting outdoor learning. The program allowed teachers to apply for up to $1,500 to fund their outdoor learning projects, from projects like building picnic benches for classrooms, creating mud kitchens for young kids, outdoor learning curriculum development and purchasing foul-weather gear.

Schools from all over the state submitted proposals. The program started with $30,000, but through network support received an additional $70,000 to distribute. Teachers at Minot Consolidated School, McMahon Elementary School, Tripp Middle School, Robert V. Connors Elementary School, Thomas J. McMahon Elementary School and Acadia Academy are recipients, receiving between $600 and $1,500 to support their projects.

Maisie Campbell, FoodCorps Service member, and Maggie Hutchinson, third-grade teacher at McMahon Elementary School, want to make gardening more accessible. Campbell said, “I’m very excited by the opportunity to make the garden space more accessible to teachers and students.” Hutchinson added, “I think it will help kids better understand the garden as a learning space and will help provide opportunities for focused small group/partner work.”

Supporting teachers and schools in the pursuit of outdoor learning is a critical piece of MEEA’s mission as the organization strives to enhance and amplify the efforts of individuals and organizations that are building environmental awareness, fostering appreciation and understanding of the environment, and taking action toward creating equitable and resilient communities. For more information, visit meeassociation.org.