Contractor Hockey League standings as of Dec. 1: 1. Pratte Drywall 9-0-0, 18 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 5-3-1, 11 points 3. Lewiston Paint 4-5-0, 8 points 3. I.D.S. 3-4-2, 8 points 5. L&A Concrete 3-6-0, 6 points 6. Theberge Construction 1-7-1, 3 points.
Sunday, Nov. 29 results: Lewiston Paint 5, I.D.S. 2; Pratte Drywall 4, L&A Concrete 3; Theberge Construction 9, Saint’s Paints Plus 0.
Sunday, Nov. 22 results: Saint’s Paints Plus 5, L&A Concrete 2; I.D.S. 4, Theberge Construction 2; Pratte Drywall 4, Lewiston Paint 2.
