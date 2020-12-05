LEWISTON — John Simko, vice president of government finance at Androscoggin Bank, has been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to the five-member Board of Commissioners for the Maine Municipal Bond Bank.

The Maine Municipal Bond Bank serves as a clearinghouse for public sector financing options in the state, often providing long-term financing for infrastructure projects sought by public schools, municipalities and utility districts. In addition to his work at Androscoggin Bank, Simko has spent over 17 years as a town manager in Maine.

At its most recent meeting, the Board of Commissioners named Simko as its vice chairman.

