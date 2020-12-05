ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program is open and accepting applications from nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities.

The 2021 Community Building Grant Program will focus on funding to build community resilience during the pandemic, with changes to program criteria, priorities and types of funding. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that support people at higher risk to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Two informational Zoom sessions for grant seekers will review program changes for community-building grants: From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Email [email protected] to sign up.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15, 2021. A volunteer committee of Franklin and Somerset county residents and community leaders reviews grant applications and makes recommendations for funding. Application, guidelines and a list of 2020 grants are available at mainecf.org.

In 2020, the Western Mountains Committee awarded $92,525 in grants to 11 nonprofits, including to Madison to implement the “Living Well in Madison” Age-Friendly Action Plan and the Western Maine Play Museum for an after-school program for kids grades six to eight to use creativity and technology to create short films.

The Western Mountains Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, contact Lelia DeAndrade, vice president of community impact, at 207-412-0843 or by email [email protected]