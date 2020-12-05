FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has a broad range of online winter term and spring semester courses now open to the public.

Both sessions include courses that may be of particular interest to nontraditional students, individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies, or high school students interested in the Early College Program, through which they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

Winter term courses run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 22. They include a selection of topics in art, business, English, health, mathematics, political science, psychology and several technology courses that cover introduction to Excel VBA, SQL, Python, R and Data Visualization with Tableau.

Spring semester online courses run from Jan. 21 to April 30, 2021. They include a variety of courses in academic programs throughout the university. They include film production, substance abuse prevention, introductory statistics, American political thought and introduction to world religion.

To see all the courses available, go to umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will be in touch.

For additional information, contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at [email protected], or Clarissa Thompson, director of the UMF Early College program, at [email protected]

