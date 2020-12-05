AUBURN — A South Paris woman suffered a broken leg Friday night when her car crashed into a tree on Jackson Hill Road.

Ashley Mcclung, 27, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was being evaluated Friday evening.

Police, fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m.

Police said the main cause of the wreck appeared to be Mcclung’s unfamiliarity with the area.

They closed a section of Jackson Hill Road, which runs off Center Minot Hill Road, while emergency crews treated the driver and began an investigation.

