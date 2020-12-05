Favorite photos from the past week by the Sun Journal photo staff.
Cailin Merrill takes advantage of a slow moment Friday, Dec. 4, at her job at Paris Farmers Union in Lewiston to purchase a shovel in anticipation of Saturday’s snowstorm. “I only have a snow scoop. I need a regular shovel too,” she said, adding she’s excited for winter and can’t wait to go snowmobiling. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Liz Dean, left, and her mother, Cory Davis, erect one of several Christmas trees in front of Dean’s home in Norway on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Davis’s husband cuts the trees and boughs on their property and then the decorating is in the hands of mother and daughter. The two women have put up their decorations a little early this year. “We all need some Christmas cheer!” said Davis. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Officer Ryan Gagnon of the Lewiston Police Department chats with Nic Tatu, center, and Nathan Holmes on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Gagnon patrols downtown on foot while visiting with business owners and talking with people he comes across throughout the day. Tatu and Holmes work for Eric’s Painting and were taking a short break from a building renovation project. Lewiston is planning to use similar walking patrols in other areas of the city. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
The Christmas tree in the gazebo, seen Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Turner Public Library, is dedicated to the memory of Richard ‘Dick’ Thibodeau Sr., who was integral in keeping the tradition the past 11 years. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Deborah Michaud adds more lights and ornaments Friday, Dec. 4, to the Christmas display in front of her home on Cleveland Avenue in Auburn. “I start around Thanksgiving and do a little at a time,” she said. “This is the last of it that I wanted to get them up before everything freezes up, especially with tomorrow’s storm coming.” Her dog Jake watches her. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
People walk Tuesday, Dec. 1, near Clover Health Care on Minot Avenue in Auburn, where six COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo