AUBURN – Adrian “Drig” F. Legere, 90, a former resident of Jay, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Odd Fellows Nursing Home in Auburn. He was born December 15, 1929 in Jay, the son of Leo Legere and Rose (Breton) Legere. He was a 1950 graduate of Jay High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On October 1, 1951 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married Marie Rheaume. They enjoyed 65 years together before her passing on April 12, 2017. Adrian worked at the Otis Mill in Jay in the security department for International Paper Company and James River. Adrian was a talented artist and did all the artwork for “The Scroll” the mill newsletter. He also did artwork for the local schools, and did the painting of the Risen Christ at St. Rose of Lima Church. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, a member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club and Frank L. Mitchell, VFW Post 3335 in Jay. He is survived by his four sons, Michael Legere and wife Katie of Orrington, Peter Legere and wife Susan of Sullivan, David Legere and wife Camille of Lamoine and Jeff Legere and wife Donna of Gorham, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Jeannine Perreault and husband Robert of Jay. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Marie, brother, Lucien Legere, sisters Theresa Legere, Margaret Castonguay and Aline Purington. The family would like thank the excellent staff of Odd Fellows & Rebekahs’ Home of Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1PM, Saturday, December 12th at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Interment in the spring with military honors at the Holy Cross Columbarium Niche, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

