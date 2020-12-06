AUBURN – Normand C. McKeone, 80, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn. He was born on April 30, 1940 in Auburn a son of the late Yvette (Genesse) and Ovila McKeone. He grew up in the Auburn area and local attended schools.

After high school, Normand joined the US Army and proudly served his country. He married Adrienne Nezol, his high school sweetheart, on November 26, 1959 and they started a family together. During that time Normand owned and operated Ann’s Flower Shop in Auburn and successfully served the community from 1959 until his retirement in 2004. Norm was a past president of the MSFA (Maine State Florist Association) and was the recipient of the Ed Johnson Award in 1980 from them. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Auburn School Committee from 1984-1987, Auburn City Council from 1988-1994, Auburn Housing Commissioner from 1995-2010, and Board Chairman from 2004-2010. He retired from the board in 2015. He also was very instrumental in bringing the Boys & Girls Club to Auburn, which made him very proud.

He will always be remembered for his love of spending quality time with his family and his commitment to the community. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne, of 61 years, of Auburn, his children; Cheryl McKeone and her wife Diane of Turner, Darlene Melanson of Poland and Kathy Lare of Auburn. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert (Peggy), his sister, Claudette Samson (Ray) , his sister-in-law, Pauline McKeone and his beloved grandchildren; Brady Lare (Jordan), Olivia Lare, Tony Melanson (Tayla), Adrien Melanson and Randi Jo Wells as well as his great-grandchildren; Easton Lare and Joshua Schultz. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard McKeone, his son-in-law, Randy Melanson, his brothers-in-law, Roland Gagnon and Richard Breau and his mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Fernande Breau.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Tuesday December 8, 2020 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 11am. Interment will take place at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there can only be 50 people in the funeral home and church at one given time. Per the family’s wishes, they kindly ask during the visitation if you would pay your respects, but be mindful of those who may be waiting to do the same. Thank you. For convenience to those who cannot attend the Mass, it will be LIVESTREAMED on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

