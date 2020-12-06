FARMINGTON — A post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page announced Sunday that classes have been canceled for Monday.

“There will be NO SCHOOL on Monday, Dec. 7, due to widespread power outages across the district,” the post read.

According to the Central Maine Power Co. website, most or all customers in Industry, New Vineyard, Temple, Starks, Vienna and Weld were still without power as of about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Chesterville had 473 of 833 CMP customers in the dark, Farmington 3,055 of 4,086 customers, New Sharon 533 of 835 customers and Wilton 1,747 of 2,310 customers.

