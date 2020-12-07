LEWISTON — McMahon Elementary School will go fully remote from Dec. 8 to 18 because of two COVID-19 cases at the school, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced Monday.

The two staff people work in many areas of the school, he said.

“The volume of those that were close contacts and the essential nature of their work has brought me to conclude that McMahon will go remote,” Langlais said.

The state’s quarantine guidelines shifted last week from 14 days to 10 days, he said. Students are set to return to classes Dec. 21.

The first positive test for the virus was announced Monday morning.

Langlais said in a letter to the community that the infected staffer works with several students and classrooms. Fifty-one students and six staff members have been identified as close contacts and will be in quarantine until Dec. 11. The close contacts occurred Nov. 30.

Langlais learned of the second positive test Monday afternoon. Close contacts of this person must quarantine until Friday, Dec. 18, he said.

Students who must quarantine will be contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

“If you are not contacted by school staff or CDC staff, there is no interruption to your school or other schools at this time,” Langlais said.

A McMahon fifth-grader tested positive in September. The total number of cases in Lewiston schools since they reopened Sept. 14 was 16 students and 17 staff as of Monday, according to the district’s website.

