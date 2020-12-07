LEWISTON — Police arrested a Massachusetts man who was charged with the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old child from a Wood Street home last month.

Kevin Dontae Nowell, 38, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was arrested on Friday night on an arrest warrant from earlier that afternoon. He is charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a minor. All three charges are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He also was charged with aggravated criminal trespass, a Class C felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Nowell faces misdemeanor assault and violation of condition of release charges as well.

He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail where he was held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Police in Lewiston have been investigating the incident since receiving the report during the early morning hours of Nov. 19, according to a statement released Monday by Lt. David St. Pierre.

It was reported at that time that a male entered the Wood Street home and unsuccessfully attempted to abduct a 7-year-old child from within that apartment.

Officers and Detectives have compiled hours on the investigation, St. Pierre said.

“We are relieved the investigation has successfully culminated with the arrest of Nowell,” St. Pierre wrote. The suspect is not known by the victim or the victim’s family, St. Pierre stressed.

Related Lewiston police release new photo in attempted kidnapping

“We would like to thank our community and business members for their assistance as well as the help we have received from the FBI as well as from Lewiston’s MIS (IT Department) and Public Works Divisions,” he wrote.

Anyone who may have useful information in the case is urged to contact Detective Joseph Philippon at 207-513-3001 ext. 3320 or Detective Joey Brown at ext. 3322.

« Previous

filed under: