Here are the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association 2020 All-State Cross Country Teams:
Boys
Zachary Barry, Junior, Scarborough
Joe Crocker, Senior, Monmouth Academy
Calvin Cummings, Junior, Gorham
Simon DiMatteo, Junior, Thornton Academy
Gordon Doore, Senior, Bangor
Jordan Duplissie, Senior, Caribou
Garrett Erickson-Harris, Senior, Kennebunk
Ben Greene, Senior, Falmouth
Leif Harvey, Senior, Greely
Reed Henderson, Senior, Gorham
Martin Horne, Senior, Freeport
Aidan LaViolette, Junior, Lisbon
William Levasseur, Senior, St. Dominic’s Academy
Levi Lilienthal, Senior, Waynflete School
Vaughn Lindenau, Junior, Cape Elizabeth
Erik LoSacco, Senior, Scarborough
Daniel McCarthy, Junior, Bangor
Owen Patry, Junior, Cape Elizabeth
Tyler Patterson, Senior, Brunswick
Ponce Saltysiak, Senior, Mount Desert Island
Grady Satterfield, Junior, Mt. Ararat
Abbott Valentine, Junior, Hampden Academy
Chris Walton, Junior, Biddeford
Joshua Way, Freshman, Waterville
Sam Wilson, Senior, Greely
Girls
Alexa Allen, Junior, Monmouth Academy
Kayley Bell, Sophomore, Caribou
Payton Bell, Sophomore, Edward Little
Annabelle Brooks, Sophomore, Cheverus
Thea Crowley, Sophomore, George Stevens Academy
Peyton Estes, Sophomore, Madison
Delaney Hesler, Junior, Bonny Eagle
Anna Jandreau, Sophomore, Presque Isle
Margo Kenyon, Senior, Leavitt
Grace Kirk, Junior, Cony
Hadley Mahoney, Freshman, Cape Elizabeth
Maddie Marston, Senior, Yarmouth
Sofie Matson, Senior, Falmouth
Erin McCarthy, Senior, Bangor
Catherine McClellan, Junior, Marshwood
Olivia Mosca, Senior, Brewer
Alana Natulak, Junior, Fryeburg Academy
Emmaline Pendleton, Junior, Bonny Eagle
Karley Piers, Senior, Falmouth
Maria Protheroe, Junior, Oceanside
Megan Randall, Junior, Bangor
Olivia Reynolds, Senior, Maine Coast Waldorf School
Addy Thibodeau, Freshman, Bonny Eagle
Olivia Tiner, Senior, Winslow
Jaclyn Vanderhoof, Junior, Thornton Academy
