NEW YORK — Adam Gase thought through the final agonizing moments of the New York Jets’ stunning loss and tried to not make a rash decision.

The coach got a little bit of sleep before he headed to the team’s facility Monday morning — with the same conclusion he had Sunday night: defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had to go.

“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said during a conference call. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like this was the best move to make.”

Williams was fired after he inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas on Sunday with the Jets seconds away from their first victory. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 win.

The decision was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players. It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline.

The team announced it had “parted ways” with Williams and assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Frank Bush would serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: The NFL is allowing only virtual interviews of candidates for a variety of football jobs, including coach and general manager, until both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, believes that will make for more opportunities for a diverse collection of candidates.

“I sent a memo to the clubs talking about the initial interviews being virtual,” Vincent said Monday, “and it allows each of us on the interviewing and education side to actually engage with more people.”

The move is another adjustment during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first reported by NFL Network.

In a wide-ranging conference call on diversity and inclusion in the NFL, Vincent stressed the importance of adhering to the spirit of the Rooney Rule that was enacted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to be considered for coaching positions. The rule has since been expanded to other jobs, including general managers and executives at the team and league level.

COWBOYS: Dallas placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.

Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys’ most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

RAVENS: Quarterback Lamar Jackson and fullback Patrick Ricard were among the four Ravens activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for them to return Tuesday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and long snapper Morgan Cox were also activated from the list, designated for players who’ve tested positive or been exposed to the virus as a “high-risk” close contact.

