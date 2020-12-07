• Robert F. Arundel, 38, off 114 Sabattus St., Lewiston on charges violation of condition of release, assault and disorderly conduct, 3:09 a.m. Saturday at 100 Cold Water Brook, Oxford by Oxford Police Department.
• Joey Campbell, 35, of 606 Dickvale Road, Peru on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, obstruction of report of a crime and aggravated assault, 11:10 p.m. Friday at 36 Holman Road, Peru by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Eugene D. Wolfe, 69, of 25 Hartford St., Rumford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 9:38 p.m. Sunday at that address by Rumford Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston school going fully remote because of COVID-19 cases
-
Varsity Maine
Players and coaches treat first day of winter season like it could be the last
-
News
Auburn council passes resolution urging four-day classroom instruction
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Mechanic Falls approves Water Department budget
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore board sets up reserve account for firetruck