• Robert F. Arundel, 38, off 114 Sabattus St., Lewiston on charges violation of condition of release, assault and disorderly conduct, 3:09 a.m. Saturday at 100 Cold Water Brook, Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Joey Campbell, 35, of 606 Dickvale Road, Peru on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, obstruction of report of a crime and aggravated assault, 11:10 p.m. Friday at 36 Holman Road, Peru by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eugene D. Wolfe, 69, of 25 Hartford St., Rumford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 9:38 p.m. Sunday at that address by Rumford Police Department.

