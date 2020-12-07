Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off on what they think. Here’s how it works.

Each week, we’ll pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. Think of it as a community bulletin, where you can talk with other subscribers and Sun Journal staffers, help shape the coverage you want to see, and chat about the important issues facing our communities right now. To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.

This week, it’s the parents’ time to shine. The theme is education at home in the age of the pandemic.

It seems no one, from students and parents to teachers, has had an easy time adjusting to remote and hybrid learning. But we want to know what it’s been like at home. So, parents, tell us: how are your kids handling remote learning? How are you handling it? What about this hybrid/remote learning structure is and is not working for your family?

And here’s the big one: What lessons have you learned while helping your kids through remote learning? Do you have advice for other parents for what to do (and what not to do) as we head into winter? Comment your ideas below.

« Previous

filed under: