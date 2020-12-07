LEWISTON — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services announced it will no longer provide in-person support, law enforcement accompaniments or court accompaniments beginning Tuesday because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The changes will not affect the Child Advocacy Center, which will continue at current capacity and schedule, according to the agency’s email.

“As frustrating as this is for us and those we serve, we are committed to the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and survivors. Our helpline remains open 24/7 for support at 1-800-871-7741,” the email said.

The agency website posted a message that read: “Following recommendations from the Maine Center for Disease Control, we have temporarily closed all of our offices and have implemented temporary adjustments to our services until further notice.

For more information and resources, check our COVID-19 page at http://www.sapars.org”

The agency has offices in Lewiston, South Paris and Farmington.

« Previous

filed under: