PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has appointed Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., as the Diocese of Portland’s new director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, effective immediately. A Sanford native, Sevigny has served in the office since August. He succeeds Sr. Patricia Pora, RSM, who stepped down as director after more than a decade of service.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering Masses in Spanish and sacramental preparation. The Latino community in Maine is estimated at more than 20,000.

Sevigny is a Franciscan with the St. Mary Province of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, White Plains, New York.

Spanish Masses are offered at the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash St., Lewiston, at 6 p.m. Saturdays and live-streamed at princeofpeace.me.

For more information, contact Sevigny at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207-653-5609 or visit facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.

« Previous

Next »