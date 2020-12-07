NORWAY – The 2020 Virtual Turkey Trot 4 Hope was held Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26-29. Participants completed their four-mile or one-mile route wherever and whenever during the event.

Fundraisers competed for prizes, submitting photos and race results on social media. The top fundraiser received a one-night stay at the Old Saco Inn. Other prizes included Sunday River lift tickets and youth season passes as well as Mt. Abram youth season passes and bike park passes.

Turkey Trot 4 Hope is the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St., in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. For more information, visit crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

