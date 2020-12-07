AUBURN — As many households remain without power following the weekend’s winter storm, the city opened the Auburn Senior Community Center as a “warming and charging station” on Monday, Dec. 7.

The center, behind Hasty Community Center, 48 Pettengill Park Road, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for any Auburn resident who needs to warm up, fill up water jugs, charge electronic devices, access restrooms/showers or use the Internet.

“We want to be sure that our residents have a warm, safe place to go for a little while,” said Sabrina Best, the city’s director of recreation. “Our community always pulls together to take care of one another.”

Those using the warming station will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distance from other households and avoid lingering all day as indoor capacity limits remain in place. Pets are not permitted.

Anyone with questions should call Auburn Recreation at 207-333-6611.

