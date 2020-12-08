RANGELEY — The 17th annual Mountain Holly Days is set for Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13. There will be shopping and dining specials, refreshments, special festivities, family activities and contests. Shoppers will enjoy many special offers from local businesses, find unique, quality gifts for that special someone and participate in various holiday activities. Visitors will shop and dine with personal, friendly service.

This year, it is asked that everyone stay safe by adhering to state and federal CDC guidelines regarding wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Presented by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, a flyer for Mountain Holly Days is available to view on the chamber’s website, www.RangeleyMaine.com, and will be available at many local businesses in Rangeley and Oquossoc.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571 or [email protected], visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

