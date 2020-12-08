LEWISTON — To help bring people closer to Christ during Advent and Christmas, Prince of Peace Parish continues to show creativity in finding ways in which they can reach parishioners and the wider community. Two concerts at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and an outdoor service of lessons and carols in the field of Holy Family Church are scheduled for December. All are welcome to attend, with information on how to register for each below.

“The Spirit of Christmas” with Organist Ray Cornils will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St.

The free concert will feature the favorites of the Christmas season, including arrangements of “O Holy Night,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Jesu Bambino” and others. Cornils was the municipal organist for the City of Portland from 1990 to 2017. He has performed throughout the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, New Zealand and Ecuador. Cornils has been a featured recitalist for conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Organ Historical Society, and he performs regularly with the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Admission will be limited to the first 50 people who arrive. Although the concert is free, donations to the organ maintenance and restoration fund would be appreciated. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at [email protected]

“A Christmas Concert” with the Vaillancourt Family will be held at 1: 30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

The Vaillancourts will present a program of Christmas music for strings and organ to the help lift the spirits of the assembly. Scott, Linda, Madeleine, Genevieve and James Vaillancourt have lived in Lewiston for 15 years. Scott is the music director at the basilica and Linda is a teacher at North Yarmouth Academy, where she teaches instrumental and classroom music and received the 2018 Maine Music Educator of the Year Award. Madeleine, 14, plays cello and flute and has appeared in musicals for the Maine State Music Theater; Genevieve, 11, is a budding violist and hornist who performs with the Portland Young Persons String Consort; and James, 8, plays the violin and piano.

Admission will be limited to the first 50 people who arrive. Although the concert is free, donations to the organ maintenance and restoration fund would be appreciated. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at scott.vail[email protected]

“An Outdoor Service of Lessons and Carols” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, in the back field of Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St.

All are welcome for the free outdoor service of lessons and carols. Normally held at the basilica, the traditional service of nine lessons and carols tells the story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus in nine short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols and hymns. The music will be led by a few members of the basilica Schola Cantorum.

For more information about the service, call the Prince of Peace Parish office at 207-777-1200 or email [email protected]

A special section featuring a wide range of Advent resources, materials and schedules of Masses and events at Maine parishes is available on the Diocese of Portland’s website. The Advent section, www.portlanddiocese.org/advent, will be updated throughout December.

