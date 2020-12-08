RANGELEY — For 40 years, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts have been sponsoring the annual “Walk to Bethlehem” celebration, which will take place this year beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. This unique event, which recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, complete with community members costumed as nativity figures, will start with the reading of Caesar Augustus’ decree that all people must return to the city of their birth outside the RFA Lakeside Theater in downtown Rangeley.

In order to have a COVID-safe event, walkers will be asked to wait in their vehicles until the walk begins. Participants will all wear masks and walk with their pod, maintaining social distance from others. Pageant participants and walkers will walk through the streets of Rangeley, singing (if they choose) and stopping at the Catholic church and the Baptist church to ask if there is “any room at the inn?” Walkers will also stop at the Giving Tree, and the walk will end at the Episcopal church. Instead of distributing printed carol books, all of the song lyrics will be available online at rangeleyarts.org/caroling-lyrics. Participants can print it out in advance or use their phone/device during the walk.

After arriving at the Church of the Good Shepherd, everyone will remain outside. The costumed Nativity participants will arrange themselves around the crèche in front of the church building and the Christmas story will be read outside. The event will conclude with Victor Borko playing “Silent Night” on the guitar, and those comfortable singing may do so. Another way to enjoy the annual event is to park near the church and watch and listen from the safety of vehicles.

Although this is the 40th year of the Walk to Bethlehem, a big celebration will have to wait until next year. For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

filed under: