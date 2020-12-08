JAY – Pauline Blanch Duguay, 90, of Livermore Falls, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at Clover Health Care in Auburn. She was with her hospice caregiver and the unit nurse when she peacefully passed. Because of the pandemic, family members and a priest were not allowed to travel the last hours of her journey with her.Pauline was born Jan. 30, 1930 in the town of Jay. Pauline attended Livermore Falls public schools and in 1950 was wed to Norman Duguay at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother.Her passion for life was unforgettable. She was thrilled to share family time, often singing, dancing and playing the piano. Pauline also loved to play cards, especially BINGO, and traveling, hitting almost all of our 50 states and making new friends, it seemed, at every destination.Over the years she was involved with the St. Rose choir, VFW, AMVETS, American Legion, and also volunteered with Norman at the Livermore Falls Grammar School, serving lunches for many years.She is survived by her eight children, Gloria and Craig Rush, Irene Noyes, Dennis and Lynne, Ann Miller, Janet and Linwood Savage, David and Julie, Donald and Doris, Gail and Joey Purington; 13 grandchildren; 20+ great- grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild; sisters, Geraldine Richards, Jeannine Hebert, Florence Couture, and Gloria Norton, brothers, Lawrence Pare̒ and Joey Poulin. She was predeceased by her mother, Blanch Poulin, father, Emile Pare̒, stepfather, Josephat Poulin and husband Norman, of 64 years; and seven brothers and sisters.Pauline will be greatly missed by family, friends and all those she connected with over the years. The light she generated was warm and radiant making the traveling a bit more enjoyable for all those it touched.Funeral services will be held at a later time.Lastly, our family would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding support and care given to our mother at Clover Health Care during her stay for the last eight months of her life. The commitment and dedication in both the Skilled Nursing as well as the Nursing Home units was truly OUTSTANDING in these, the most challenging of times. God Bless them All !!! Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers,please donate to a charity supporting those in need.