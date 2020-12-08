AUBURN – Paul R. Beaucage, 72, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn with the love of his life, Diane, by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 12, 1947, a son of the late May (Dionne) and Raynald Beaucage. He grew up in the Lewiston area and attended local schools.

After high school, Paul enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country. On July 2, 1981, he married Diane Masse in Dillon, S.C. and they started a family together. After being honorably discharged, he returned home and worked as a Marine Electrician for BIW. He was a proud member of both the American Legion Post 31, where he served as Commander and the Knights of Columbus Council 106 and Council 12652 where he served as Grand Night and the 4th Degree Monsignor Martin Assembly 0338 where he served as Faithful Navigator.

Paul will always be remembered for his love of spending quality time with his family and traveling with Diane to various destinations such as Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Virginia, North and South Carolina, the Carribean and Nashville. He will be sadly missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his children, Rick Giguere and his wife Karen, Eric Beaucage and his wife Tracy, Alaina Beaucage, Suzette Beaucage, Kevin Giguere and his wife Doreen and Amy Wiers and her husband Tobey. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Brandon, Kevin, Noah, Zackary, Allyson, Ashley, Amanda, Brooke, Keshana, Britney and Corey; his great-grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail, Charlotte, Kade, Emily and Riley; his sister, Janet Dubois and her husband Andre, his brother, Leo Beaucage and his wife Gail; and his beloved dog, Roxie. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of both St. Mary’s ER and ICU and Androscoggin Homecare & Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Paul during his time with them.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one given time. The family asks that their guests be mindful while paying respects at the visitation to those who may be waiting outside. Thank you.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn followed by interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

