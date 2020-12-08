Photo album: Pearl Harbor Day service in Livermore Falls
Cheryl-ann Jerry of Jay and Pastor Forrest Genthner of Livermore Falls prepare to drop a wreath into the Androscoggin River from the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge on Monday. Jerry, president of the VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary, and Genthner of the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, participated during the Pearl Harbor Day service that remembered the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
John Dube, right, of Jay, Don Frechette of North Turner and Larry Bilodeau of Jay lead the VFW Post 3335 color guard across the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge on Pearl Harbor Day on Monday. A wreath was dropped into the Androscoggin River from the bridge during a service in remembrance of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Behind Bilodeau are David Lachapelle of Livermore and George St. Pierre of Jay. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sheila Weed of Livermore watches members of the VFW Post 3335 color guard pass by as she makes her way onto the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge on Pearl Harbor Day on Monday. Weed is a member of the AMVETS Post 33 Auxiliary. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
VFW Post 3335 Commander Don Frechette of North Turner participates in the Pearl Harbor Day service in Livermore Falls on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
George St. Pierre of Jay plays taps from the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge on Pearl Harbor Day on Monday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo