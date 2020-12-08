Lorelei Lowell cuts out an angel she colored in her kindergarten class Tuesday at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus. For the past three weeks the school has been making cards, wreaths and angels to send to health care workers at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health System. “Not only is it a nice thing to do for the workers,” Principal Alanna Stevenson said, “but it really emphasizes to our students that these are real heroes that they can look up to and appreciate. We plan to continue this after Christmas as well.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Liam Leclair cuts out an angel in his kindergarten class at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus Tuesday morning. For the past three weeks students have made cards, wreaths and angels for health care workers at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health System. “Not only is it a nice thing to do for the workers,” Principal Alanna Stevenson said, “but it really emphasizes to our students that these are real heroes that they can look up to and appreciate. We plan to continue this after Christmas as well.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Marc Childs, a kindergarten student at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus, cuts out an angel Tuesday morning. Students are making cards, wreaths and angels to send to health care workers at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health System. “Not only is it a nice thing to do for the workers but it really emphasizes to our students that these are real heroes that they can look up to and appreciate,” Principal Alanna Stevenson said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Colorful angels made by two kindergarten classes at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus are being delivered to health care workers at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

 

