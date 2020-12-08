MONMOUTH — The Theater at Monmouth brings back a holiday favorite, previously performed in Cumston Hall, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and then some!),” a fast, furious and slightly irreverent look at holiday classics and traditions.

The play begins as yet another version of “A Christmas Carol” and takes “a wrong turn in Albuquerque” on the way to a B.H.C. (Beloved Holiday Classic) Smackdown between “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Santy Claus, Rudolph (or in this case Gustav), the Grinch, and just about every other seasonal character, make an appearance in this racy comedy that, according to Kelly Monaghan of TheOtherOrlando, “will have you laughing harder than spiked eggnog.”

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and then some!)” by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James FitzGerald features James Noel Hoban, Ian Kramer and Grace Bauer; directed by Dawn McAndrews with set and lights by Jim Alexander; costume design by Elizabeth Rocha; and sound design by Elizabeth Nelson.

TAM’s producing artistic director explained the show’s mission: “We know so many of our patrons are missing our annual holiday show and everyone could use a good laugh right now. We promised our patrons a BIG HOLIDAY SURPRISE and after being nagged for ages about when we were going to produce this belly-buster again, we decided to haul out the holiday cheer with a past TAM holiday show classic.”

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told … (and then some!)” will be streamed through BroadwayonDemand’s ShowShare from Thursday, Dec. 10, through Monday, Dec. 14. A link to book tickets is available on TAM’s Facebook and website. Once purchased, patrons will receive the link to rent the show for 48 hours once it is started just like other streaming services. Tickets are $20, with a service charge of $3.95. For instructions on how to purchase tickets and view the show, visit http://theateratmonmouth.org/plays/every-christmas-stream.

The production is best suited for age 13 and up. For more information, call 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

