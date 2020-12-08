DEAR SUN SPOTS: In all of my 42-plus years of rescuing animals, I’ve encountered challenges, but this past year with the pandemic has often been scary because of not knowing if I will have sufficient funding to care for my animals.

Like so many other wonderful organizations affected by this world crisis, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends has been unable to host any fundraising events and unfortunately, our organization was omitted from receiving any stimulus money. This only worsens the hardship for all the animals in our care.

Now the Christmas season has arrived and our Annual Christmas Bake Sale is canceled because of the pandemic. I know we are all facing this crisis and my hope is that Tommy’s won’t be overlooked. Since we can’t have the Bake Sale this year, I’ve decided to host a drive-through bottle pickup.

If anyone has any bottles and cans they wish to donate for the feral cats that cross our paths every day, it would be a wonderful wish fulfilled for the love of these precious beauties. If you don’t have the bottles and cans that are at the top of Tommy’s wish list, financial donations are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

If you would like to donate bottles and cans, please email Norm Blais at [email protected]. Those who wish to make financial donations can send checks to: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends at P.O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04230 or please go through Pay Pal at http://tommysferalfelinefriends.com/donate/ .

I would appreciate any kindness and compassion for Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends. — Norm, Greene

ANSWER: Please keep this nonprofit going and help Norm’s kitties to stay warm, dry and fed during the cold winter.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need recommendations on how to get a fair appraisal on some pre-1964 silver coins. I accumulated a significant amount during the time that the Hunt Brothers were trying to corner the market on silver. There was a time that you could get 20 times face value. Now I question if the numismatic value might be more than the melt value. My coins have not been categorized and I have a difficult time thinking about just dropping off a bag of coins for appraisal. Let me just say that I am a trusting person, but careful. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I spoke with the fine folks at Maine Gold and Silver in South Portland and they are very willing to help you by looking over your collection and appraising it for you. Call the business at 220 Maine Mall Road, Suite #4, the same shopping plaza where you’ll find Mr. Bagel and Dick’s. The phone number is 772-2211. Ask for the owner Norm or Linda, the manager of the coin department. I was advised that you should schedule an appointment and they will spend the time with you that you need to discover the value of your coins.

I have personally done business with these folks in the past and was impressed by them. Of course, Sun Spots readers, if you have anyone else you would like to recommend, please write in ASAP.

