BANGOR — Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has donated $7,500 to SeniorsPlus in Lewiston and $5,500 to Safe Voices in Auburn.

In its latest grant cycle, the foundation committed $677,500 to Maine and New Hampshire-based organizations. Among the services provided by these grantees: COVID-19 response, hunger relief and affordable housing, mentorships to improve educational outcomes, combating social isolation among the aging and mental and physical health assistance.

With its funds, SeniorPlus, whose mission is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities, will expand its education center, which fights isolation among older people while offering educational programming.

