In A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown asks Lucy what she wants for Christmas. She responds, “Real Estate.” As an adult, I understand this response as a sad commentary on Christmas commercialism.

Looking back at summer, I guess I intuitively knew what was down the road and that this Christmas my heart would thrive on giving homemade gifts; I spent the summer planning. I’ll have the pleasure of gifting jams, jellies, and loaves of baked breads, and cookies. It feels like I’m saying, “Take that, COVID. You can be intimidating, but you are not going to curb my passion for life and love.”

We’re slowly decorating. Usually, the day after Thanksgiving, I magically transform our house into “Christmas Winter Wonderland.” For counting down the days to Christmas, this year the girls made a sparkly paper chain. This inspired me to make a paper chain to spiral our Christmas tree. To our old-fashioned theme, we added ornaments that have special family meaning. To reflect the clear lights, I may add some feathery touches of angel tinsel.

My favorite Christmas task is decorating the mantle. It takes me a few hours of tweaking it before I’m satisfied. I’m not yet sure what will evolve this year. I’m thinking it will have a country theme. When it comes to Christmas mantle attire, I could teach Hallmark a thing or two!

Knowing that my family doesn’t get sucked into Christmas commercialism, gladdens my heart. Sure, we usually have lots of lights! Can you have too many lights? Like myself, we tend to look forward to the assortment of homemade baked goods, Christmas dinner (especially “smashed” potatoes!), meaningful presents, and togetherness.

I think Christmas is slowly flowing into our home this year because there’s a cloak of uncertainty and grieving. This year, everyone everywhere seems to have much to grieve – lost jobs, homelessness, food insecurity, unrealized dreams, and loved ones who have passed.

In our grieving, join me in offering ourselves grace. Feel the emotions and allow them to flow through. Yet, remember to look for the blessings. They are everywhere, looking for you.

