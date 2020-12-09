Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn, and Will Emerson, sales manager of Emerson Chevrolet-Buick, hold a banner outside the Food Bank, acknowledging the dealership’s donation.

AUBURN — In November, Emerson Chevrolet-Buick donated $5,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive.

Emerson Chevrolet-Buick supports the Good Shepherd Food Bank because they believe in the the effort to combat the root causes of hunger in Maine.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles