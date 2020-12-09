AUBURN — In November, Emerson Chevrolet-Buick donated $5,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food drive.
Emerson Chevrolet-Buick supports the Good Shepherd Food Bank because they believe in the the effort to combat the root causes of hunger in Maine.
