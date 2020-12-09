To the Editor:

After much discussion with the members of the Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees and the officers of Kora Shrine, we have decided that we must cancel the Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees which was scheduled for Friday, December 11 through Sunday December 13 at the Jordan Hotel at Sunday River.

This decision was made in light of the information presented by the Maine CDC and Oxford County going yellow last Friday. We do not feel that we can provide you with a safe and quality event and therefore feel that we have made the best decision for all involved as well as those who want to attend.

Thank you to all of our sponsors and the public for being so understanding in this difficult time.

We hope that all of you have a wonderful and safe holiday season and we look forward to seeing you next year. So mark your calendar for Friday, December 10 – Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Gene Tanguay

Albany Twp.

