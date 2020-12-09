• Patrick J. Barr, 49, Avon, warrant charging violation condition of release, violation condition of release, motion to revoke bail on domestic violence assault, motion to revoke bail on violation condition of release, Dec. 1 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kelsi M. Heikkinen, 33, Temple, operating while license suspended or revoked, violation condition of release, Dec. 2 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Rodney S. Parr, 56, Albuquerque, New Mexico, operating under foreign license suspended or revoked, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Dec. 3 in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin E. Phillips, 38, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Dec. 3 in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Robert J. Maloux, 43, Phillips, domestic violence assault, Dec. 4 in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Chance R. Borzykowski, 50, Avon, domestic violence assault, Dec. 5 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin J. Harvell, 32, Temple, operating under the influence, Dec. 6 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Roger A. Gomes III, 41, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, two counts aggravated assault, violation condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled W drugs, possession of firearm by prohibited person, Dec. 6 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Martin J. Ryder, 19, Maynard, Massachusetts, unlawful possession of schedule drug, Dec. 6 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: