FARMINGTON — The Maine district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration presented Franklin Savings Bank with the SBA District Director Award during a virtual ceremony Dec. 3.

The award recognizes the efforts taken by Franklin Savings to greatly increase the use of SBA programs in the bank’s lending portfolio.

The mission of the U.S. Small Business Administration is to make the American dream of business ownership a reality. Franklin Savings Bank shares this same goal. For over 150 years, the team at Franklin Savings Bank has been providing resources to start, grow and preserve local businesses.

