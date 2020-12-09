I am an old Navy veteran, fed up with our voting fraud argument.

When Pearl Harbor was attacked, I was a senior in high school, wanting to enlist in the Navy and avenge the act. I was too young, and my father would not consent before graduation in May. In June 1942, I enlisted.

World War II was over before I was old enough to vote; I was a midshipman at the Naval Academy and had decided on a naval career. Thereafter I voted in all national elections from numerous locations by absentee ballot without difficulty, throughout the Korean and Vietnam conflicts until retirement in January 1975. Since then, I have voted at the polls excepting one year out of town by absentee ballot, and this year early vote — a COVID precaution — in seclusion near the ballot clerk’s office.

Our system works, and it continues to be improved every time a need is discovered. The U.S. Post Service delivers the mail, and the ballot clerks count all votes, including absentee ballots, efficiently and accurately. They have all been counted and recounted. I dare say that it is almost impossible to screw it up.

The voters have spoken, so let’s get on with it and learn to live with each other.

John Crumpton, Oxford

