RANGELEY — The public is invited to participate in planning for the future of the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway at a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Join the session at https://bit.ly/RangeleyScenicByway. The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is working with the Scenic Byway Council to rewrite the Corridor Management Plan (CMP).

The Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway is a resource for the region, highlighting the scenic, natural, cultural, historic, archeological and recreational values. The trust was a participant in the original Citizens’ Advisory Group that was created to guide the development of the CMP for the byway, and has served as the coordinator and fiscal agent for the byway since national designation in 2000.

Since that time millions of dollars have been invested in enhancements to the byway and the Rangeley community, including new public restrooms in Rangeley and Oquossoc villages, new scenic overlooks at Height of Land and Whip Willow Farm, and over 40 interpretive signs.

The CMP will include a vision for the byway and plans further enhancements and marketing over the next five years. The National Scenic Byways program was created in 1991, but has not been funded since 2012. A bill pending in the Senate Appropriations Committee, which includes $35 million for scenic byways, represents the first dedicated funding for the program in nearly a decade.

Public input is encouraged in guiding the future of the byway and the region. For more information or to join the council, contact Nancy Perlson, at [email protected]

