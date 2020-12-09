LISBON FALLS — New Ventures Maine has selected Little Ridge Farm as its fall 2020 Western Maine Marketing Mini-grant recipient. This business was the unanimous winner selected from a strong group of applicants from Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.
Little Ridge Farm was founded in 2007 by Keena Tracy. It is a certified organic farm with the mission of providing fresh healthful food for the community while maintaining healthy soils, environment and self. They grow and sell mixed fruit and vegetables, and raise turkeys, beef cows and pigs for meat.
The New Ventures Maine Marketing Mini-grant will be used for a targeted campaign to promote their online sales platform, Lisbon FarmDrop and additional pop-up farmers’ markets in 2021. Little Ridge Farm manages this platform for itself and 15 other farm vendors. This online platform is helping to meet the growing demand for low-contact purchasing of local food products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norway Savings Bank helps support the mini-grant program.
